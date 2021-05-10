🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey, guys!
We hope you stay safe and do not forget to feed your Buddies. Glad to show you our new design for a online pet food app!
It’s an app created for you to provide the best food and care of your pets.
⬅️ To the left, there is a home screen. The user may access the profile page.
➡️ On the right screen, the user can search for pet foods and supplements.🍊
Press "L"💜if you like our design and share feedback!
Be sure to follow our @Multiqos team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop us a few lines at biz@multiqos.com
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
