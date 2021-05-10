TecOrb Technologies ™

Doctor App

TecOrb Technologies ™
TecOrb Technologies ™
Hire Me
  • Save
Doctor App animation mobileapplication userinterface tecorb design mobileapp branding illustration doctor app doctor appointment doctor ondemandapp
Download color palette

Hey, guys! Super excited.
I am very happy to share my new medical mobile app design with you guys. I tried to create a trendy design style and colorful medical mobile app.

Hope you enjoyed it.
Thank you ✌️

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email me at: company@tecorb.co

TecOrb Technologies ™
TecOrb Technologies ™
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by TecOrb Technologies ™

View profile
    • Like