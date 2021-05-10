Fateh Alam

Spectral: A Set of Eye-Catching Wallpapers!

An Awesome Collection of amazing wallpapers.

Download PNG: https://cutt.ly/JbOBAyx

Get Figma File: https://cutt.ly/EbOBDdt

These wallpapers are free to be used anywhere (in any project) with no attribution required (although a Mention of Twitter @MFAB_2K5 will be much appreciated).

