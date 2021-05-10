VAN Masha

"Fashion girls day" by Masha Van for Intalence Art

"Fashion girls day" by Masha Van for Intalence Art models girls painting fashion illustration fashion art digital art digital illustration
Illustration on the theme "Fashion girls day", made on a graphic tablet. Work done for INTALENCE ART

