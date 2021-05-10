R. Rahmat Fadli Sadikin

Sign Up UI - Naturer App

R. Rahmat Fadli Sadikin
R. Rahmat Fadli Sadikin
  • Save
Sign Up UI - Naturer App nature uidesign ui design uxui ui ux uiux 001 dailyui
Download color palette

this design theme is inspired by my previous personal project, Naturer App. About the layout, I saw Sajon Project on Instagram, it is good and refined very well

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
R. Rahmat Fadli Sadikin
R. Rahmat Fadli Sadikin

More by R. Rahmat Fadli Sadikin

View profile
    • Like