Bitrix Themes

MALLBIT WEBSITE TEMPLATE - HTML5

Bitrix Themes
Bitrix Themes
  • Save
MALLBIT WEBSITE TEMPLATE - HTML5 design html template web templates website design ecommerce design
Download color palette

Visit: https://theme.bitrixinfotech.com/product-detail/ecommerce-website-design-mallbit
Mallbit Website Template, For Online eCommerce businesses. All new designs with 4 different style.

This is an HTML5 & CSS3 responsive Bootstrap template created for the platform which can be used to run an e-commerce site.

This is an attractive HTML template specially designed for different eCommerce businesses like furniture shops, fashion stores,s, and jewelry stores. responsive and it works nicely on smartphones, tablets, & desktops. With the designed on-grid system, your site will look sharp on all screens.

It comes with a well-documented file for usage. All illustrations and objects are vector-based and easily editable. So you don’t have to spend more on them.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Bitrix Themes
Bitrix Themes

More by Bitrix Themes

View profile
    • Like