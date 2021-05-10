MALLBIT WEBSITE TEMPLATE - HTML5

Visit: https://theme.bitrixinfotech.com/product-detail/ecommerce-website-design-mallbit

Mallbit Website Template, For Online eCommerce businesses. All new designs with 4 different style.

This is an HTML5 & CSS3 responsive Bootstrap template created for the platform which can be used to run an e-commerce site.

This is an attractive HTML template specially designed for different eCommerce businesses like furniture shops, fashion stores,s, and jewelry stores. responsive and it works nicely on smartphones, tablets, & desktops. With the designed on-grid system, your site will look sharp on all screens.

It comes with a well-documented file for usage. All illustrations and objects are vector-based and easily editable. So you don’t have to spend more on them.