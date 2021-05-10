Sign In / Sign Up - Tailor Apps

Hello Dribbble,

Here I want to explain my design concept.

This application contains a sign-in view and a sign-up view for Tailor Apps users. The design in this application is made as easy as possible so that it can be used easily and quickly for users who are unfamiliar with the application to sign in or sign up when they first open the application display.

In the sign-in feature the user can enter the users email and password, in the sign-up feature the user is required to fill in their personal data in accordance with the fields listed. And finally, there is also an optional photo upload feature if the user wants to display their profile photo here in the Tailor Apps application.