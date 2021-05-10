Sign In / Sign Up - Tailor Apps

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble,
Here I want to explain my design concept.
This application contains a sign-in view and a sign-up view for Tailor Apps users. The design in this application is made as easy as possible so that it can be used easily and quickly for users who are unfamiliar with the application to sign in or sign up when they first open the application display.
In the sign-in feature the user can enter the users email and password, in the sign-up feature the user is required to fill in their personal data in accordance with the fields listed. And finally, there is also an optional photo upload feature if the user wants to display their profile photo here in the Tailor Apps application.