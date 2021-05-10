John López

Martes

Martes lettering art tuesday golden gold lettering animation lettering animation type letters brush lettering
In this project I decided to write the 7 days of the week, This work is an approach to animation from a lettering.
The process was a lot of fun when doing this exercise I think it works quite well, the result has left me very satisfied, so I thought I would put them all together in a small collection to share with you here.

