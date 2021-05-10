🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In this project I decided to write the 7 days of the week, This work is an approach to animation from a lettering.
The process was a lot of fun when doing this exercise I think it works quite well, the result has left me very satisfied, so I thought I would put them all together in a small collection to share with you here.