Muhammad Ilham Julianto

Belajar Holistik - Dashboard

Muhammad Ilham Julianto
Muhammad Ilham Julianto
  • Save
Belajar Holistik - Dashboard learning daring school online class class dashboard web clean design ui professional modern
Download color palette

Hello guys!
Hope you are doing great?!

Another Project. It called Belajar Holistik, web app that can help you to manage online class. Stay tune

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
Don't forget to like ❤️ and Follow me

I am open to new projects! isembilang@gmail.com

Instagram

Muhammad Ilham Julianto
Muhammad Ilham Julianto

More by Muhammad Ilham Julianto

View profile
    • Like