Belajar Holistik - Dashboard

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys!
Hope you are doing great?!
Another Project. It called Belajar Holistik, web app that can help you to manage online class. Stay tune
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
Don't forget to like ❤️ and Follow me
I am open to new projects! isembilang@gmail.com
Instagram