Grahana Daffa

Online food purchasing - Merchants app shot 2

Grahana Daffa
Grahana Daffa
  • Save
Online food purchasing - Merchants app shot 2 merchant ui design
Download color palette

This is a sample design that I've done for an F&B startup based in Indonesia. This project consists of 2 apps (users and merchants).

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Grahana Daffa
Grahana Daffa

More by Grahana Daffa

View profile
    • Like