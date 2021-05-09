Ideology Design Studio Relaunch

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
#ideologyrebranding
Proud as a peacock to announce and finally reveal our brand new look! A rebrand for us, by us. Truly a milestone since Ideology's founding.
Creative Director : Nicole
Project Manager: Nicole
Logo Design: Nicole, Shu Wen, Jordan
Collateral design: Nicole, Jordan
Social Media Planning: Yin Rou
Motion Graphic: Alex, Yin Rou
Mockup Photoshoot: Nicole, Jordan
Mockup Photos Editing: Jordan, Gawin
Mock up Design: Gawin
