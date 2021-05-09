Arindam Sanyal

Tata Monefy

Tata Monefy mobile data design branding illustration aesthetics xd visuals ux
This is an investment portfolio management application designed and developed for Tata capitals intended for the youth who are a little less interested in investing time for investments.
See the app live on Google play store:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tatacapital.moneyfy&hl=en

Posted on May 9, 2021
