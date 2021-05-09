Arindam Sanyal

KATIM messenger

KATIM messenger minimal mobile aesthetics interactions xd ui ux design
As part of a high-security communication suite created for a UAE based client.
https://www.digital14.com/katim-messenger.html

Posted on May 9, 2021
