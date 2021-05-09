Willow Graves

Portfolio Site Redesign

Portfolio Site Redesign web ux ui design
Working on redesigning my portfolio website to hopefully publish and later add an online Art and Design shop for the users to buy prints, buttons, etc. and to commission me.

Posted on May 9, 2021
