Arief Bagus Rachmadi

Wallet App

Arief Bagus Rachmadi
Arief Bagus Rachmadi
  • Save
Wallet App wallet app money app transfer finance app finance wallet figma daily ui mobile ui mobile app design mobile app mobile ux ui design app
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋

This is my exploration of wallet application design.
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy! 😉
Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

Arief Bagus Rachmadi
Arief Bagus Rachmadi

More by Arief Bagus Rachmadi

View profile
    • Like