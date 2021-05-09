Tung Chi Vo

[FREEBIE] Little squirrel v 1.0 - Adobe XD Design for Multipurpo

[FREEBIE] Little squirrel v 1.0 - Adobe XD Design for Multipurpo learning online lms education template
This is a freebie website I design on Adobe XD. In this first version I will be working on Education / Online learning and it included 4 pages in version 1.0:

- Home

- Pricing
- Course list
- Course detail

Download here: https://gumroad.com/l/Little-squirrel

Posted on May 9, 2021
