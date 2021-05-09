Sakshat

Landing Page for NemaLearning - An Interactive Learning Platform

Sakshat
Sakshat
  • Save
Landing Page for NemaLearning - An Interactive Learning Platform web colors app ui app ux ui typography minimal figma design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,
UI/UX design for a landing page of a learning platform.

View all tags
Posted on May 9, 2021
Sakshat
Sakshat

More by Sakshat

View profile
    • Like