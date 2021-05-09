Jerónimo De León

MUSHKA

Jerónimo De León
Jerónimo De León
  • Save
MUSHKA logotype mamushka logo design cartoon funny branding logodesign icon flat design logo illustration graphicdesign
Download color palette

Funny cartoon logo for a russian cuisine food joint

Jerónimo De León
Jerónimo De León

More by Jerónimo De León

View profile
    • Like