Hi Everyone!
I want to share my exploration of the medical app. I hope you like it!
This Medical Consultation app helps users to book a consultation with the doctors and track their medication.
users can also monitor their health conditions
Don't forget to press 'L' if you like this shot and give me some feedback on the comment.
Thanks