Koo

Medical App

Koo
Koo
  • Save
Medical App disease doctor appointment health app healthcare doctor medication medical
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!

I want to share my exploration of the medical app. I hope you like it!

This Medical Consultation app helps users to book a consultation with the doctors and track their medication.

users can also monitor their health conditions

Don't forget to press 'L' if you like this shot and give me some feedback on the comment.

Thanks

Koo
Koo

More by Koo

View profile
    • Like