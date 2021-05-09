Adriana Guevara

#crnosearrastra

Adriana Guevara
Adriana Guevara
  • Save
#crnosearrastra logotype art direction concept design logodesign logo design logo
#crnosearrastra logotype art direction concept design logodesign logo design logo
#crnosearrastra logotype art direction concept design logodesign logo design logo
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 2.png
  2. Artboard 3.png
  3. Artboard 4.png

Logo concept for a social responsibility campaign focused on the protection of Isla del Coco, Costa Rica.
School Project
June, 2015

View all tags
Posted on May 9, 2021
Adriana Guevara
Adriana Guevara
I believe in making the world a better place through design.

More by Adriana Guevara

View profile
    • Like