Adriana Guevara

hungrymae.com

Adriana Guevara
Adriana Guevara
  • Save
hungrymae.com logotype branding hungry logo design logo concept branding and identity branding concept branding design logo
hungrymae.com logotype branding hungry logo design logo concept branding and identity branding concept branding design logo
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 0.png
  2. Artboard 01.png

Logo concept for a recipe blog
Client: Hungry Mae
January 2018

Adriana Guevara
Adriana Guevara
I believe in making the world a better place through design.

More by Adriana Guevara

View profile
    • Like