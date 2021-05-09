Debora

Verde Campo | Screens

Debora
Debora
  • Save
Verde Campo | Screens web html figmadesign figma css bootstrap it ux ui design
Download color palette

These are a few screens of Verde Campo's website. The layout was made by me and Nicoli Yope at Figma.

View all tags
Posted on May 9, 2021
Debora
Debora

More by Debora

View profile
    • Like