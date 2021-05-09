Roy K

Study Timer App - Daily UI 014

Roy K
Roy K
  • Save
Study Timer App - Daily UI 014 ui design challenge uidesignchallenge ui designs 014 daily ui014 dailyui014 daily ui 014 daily 100 uidesign ui design user interface user experience typography app ux ui design daily ui dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Recently I've discovered what a Pomodoro timer is and used it for both studying UX and even my workouts 😂

Roy K
Roy K

More by Roy K

View profile
    • Like