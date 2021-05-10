Cal Notman

Penrose brand

Penrose brand wordmark logotype typogaphy 3d landing page branding simple colorful gradient logo brand identity brand design pattern brand
Penrose brand wordmark logotype typogaphy 3d landing page branding simple colorful gradient logo brand identity brand design pattern brand
  1. Penrose brand.png
  2. Penrose Construction.png

UI Challenge.

Wanted to try out some bright banding concepts! How do you think this one turned out?

