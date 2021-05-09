Mr Fede

Fight Back

Fight Back poster design lettering procreate illustration
Sometimes we have to fight our own old self image, the one that says you’re not enough. Slap that b*tch in the face and let him/her known who’s in charge know.

Posted on May 9, 2021
