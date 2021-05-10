Cal Notman

Penrose Branding

Cal Notman
Cal Notman
Hire Me
  • Save
Penrose Branding logo concept wordmark 3d bright gradient typography design logotype logos brand colorful logo brand design brand identity branding
Download color palette

UI Challenge.

Wanted to try out some bright banding concepts! How do you think this one turned out?

Cal Notman
Cal Notman
Multidisciplinary Designer & Creator👋
Hire Me

More by Cal Notman

View profile
    • Like