You Make My Head Spin

Had this idea based on “Deathwish” by Stand Atlantic feat. Nothing Nowhere. It’s a banger.
It’s more fun to draw and post while I’m still really into the song, so I didn’t want to wait until the 13th to post this one. What lyric or band do you want to see on the next one?