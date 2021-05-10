Lisa Champ

You Make My Head Spin

You Make My Head Spin flower nothing nowhere stand atlantic skull typography tattoo monoline illustration halftone
Had this idea based on “Deathwish” by Stand Atlantic feat. Nothing Nowhere. It’s a banger.
It’s more fun to draw and post while I’m still really into the song, so I didn’t want to wait until the 13th to post this one. What lyric or band do you want to see on the next one?

Fueled by the things that keep you up at night.
