The AAJ Branding

MC Monogram, Clothing Logo

The AAJ Branding
The AAJ Branding
  • Save
MC Monogram, Clothing Logo brand design logo mark brand identity minimal pink blue c letter logo m letter logo c logo m logo clothing emblem emblem fashion company logo fashion logo fashion brand clothing brand logo clothing logo monogram logo badge logo monogram
Download color palette

This is an emblem for a new clothing brand.
Are you looking for a logo designer?
Contact here: abdullahaljubair11112@gmail.com
Hire on Fiverr
Hire on Upwork
Thank you.

The AAJ Branding
The AAJ Branding

More by The AAJ Branding

View profile
    • Like