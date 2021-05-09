Mateus Rodrigues

How You Doin'?

How You Doin'? red yellow blue black pizza joker joey friends
How you doin'? Nessa arte resolvi fazer uma mescla de referências, o Joey Tribbiani do Friends, e o Joker do Heath Ledger.

Posted on May 9, 2021
