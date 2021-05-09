Dmitriy

Taskcaly Calendar

Dmitriy
Dmitriy
Hire Me
  • Save
Taskcaly Calendar ipad app tasks california calendar tasks calendar design calendar app task list task manager monthly planner calendar design mockups mock ups ipad visual design ux ios ui
Taskcaly Calendar ipad app tasks california calendar tasks calendar design calendar app task list task manager monthly planner calendar design mockups mock ups ipad visual design ux ios ui
Taskcaly Calendar ipad app tasks california calendar tasks calendar design calendar app task list task manager monthly planner calendar design mockups mock ups ipad visual design ux ios ui
Taskcaly Calendar ipad app tasks california calendar tasks calendar design calendar app task list task manager monthly planner calendar design mockups mock ups ipad visual design ux ios ui
Taskcaly Calendar ipad app tasks california calendar tasks calendar design calendar app task list task manager monthly planner calendar design mockups mock ups ipad visual design ux ios ui
Taskcaly Calendar ipad app tasks california calendar tasks calendar design calendar app task list task manager monthly planner calendar design mockups mock ups ipad visual design ux ios ui
Taskcaly Calendar ipad app tasks california calendar tasks calendar design calendar app task list task manager monthly planner calendar design mockups mock ups ipad visual design ux ios ui
Download color palette
  1. Taskcaly home with backdrop.gif
  2. Taskcaly home with backdrop.mp4
  3. Screen Showcase 1.png
  4. Screen Showcase 2.png
  5. Screen Showcase 3.png
  6. Screen Showcase 6.png
  7. Screen Showcase 5.png
  8. Screen Showcase 4.png

A new way of navigating from a month view to a week/day view.

https://www.taskcaly.com

Dmitriy
Dmitriy
Creation Unraveling.
Hire Me

More by Dmitriy

View profile
    • Like