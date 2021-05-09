Hannah Rae Birkholz

Papageno Brand

Hannah Rae Birkholz
Hannah Rae Birkholz
Hire Me
  • Save
Papageno Brand typography design purple pattern design repeating geometric seamless flat vector illustration fun adventure shapes colorful papageno game bird branding identity pattern
Download color palette

Updated branding and secondary pattern for the pocket game Papageno, from Mozart's opera The Magic Flute.

Hannah Rae Birkholz
Hannah Rae Birkholz
design + photography
Hire Me

More by Hannah Rae Birkholz

View profile
    • Like