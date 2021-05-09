Good for Sale
Din Studio

Voyntea - Elegant script font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Voyntea - Elegant script font calligraphy signature font design script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Voyntea - Elegant script font calligraphy signature font design script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Voyntea - Elegant script font calligraphy signature font design script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Voyntea - Elegant script font calligraphy signature font design script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Voyntea - Elegant script font calligraphy signature font design script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Voyntea - Elegant script font calligraphy signature font design script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Voyntea - Elegant script font calligraphy signature font design script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Voyntea - Elegant script font calligraphy signature font design script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Download color palette
  1. Voyntea-Standart-1.jpg
  2. Voyntea-Standart-3.jpg
  3. Voyntea-Standart-4.jpg
  4. Voyntea-Standart-5.jpg
  5. Voyntea-Standart-6.jpg
  6. Voyntea-Standart-7.jpg
  7. Voyntea-Standart-8.jpg
  8. Voyntea-Standart-9.jpg

Voyntea - Elegant script font

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on din-studio.com
Good for sale
Voyntea - Elegant script font

Voyntea is a elegant calligraphy with natural and handwritten style. It brings a beautiful and modern typeface. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding, wedding and quotes.

Includes:

Voyntea (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:

Stylistic Set
Beautiful Ligatures
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Thank you for downloading premium fonts from Din Studio

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13137/voyntea.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/voyntea-elegant-calligraphy-font/

Din Studio
Din Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Din Studio

View profile
    • Like