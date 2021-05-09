Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

NOTHING

NOTHING
Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
illustrator photomanipulation icon minimal design illustration
Nothing
Just Wondering how lonely the planets up in space must feel, having 'nothing' to hang on to.
Feedbacks are appreciated.
Cheers

Posted on May 9, 2021
Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

