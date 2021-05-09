Good for Sale
Vintage Rotter - Monoline script font

Vintage Rotter - Monoline script font design signature font script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Price
$29
Available on din-studio.com
Vintage Rotter is monoline script font. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for branding, printing, wedding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:

Vintage Rotter (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:

Alternates
Standar Ligature
PUA Encoded
Multilingual Support
Numerals and Punctuation
Thank you for downloading premium fonts from Din Studio

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13136/vintage_rotter.html

Commercial use --> https://din-studio.com/product/vintage-rotter-monoline-script-font/

    • Like