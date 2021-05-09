Kshiti Ghelani

Bootstrap Sign Up Form

FlyBuy - A Sign-Up form for an e-commerce website. Just came across the color palette. Wanted to try something using these colors.

FlyBuy is created using Bootstrap 5 and Angular JS 6. I created SVG using the colors mentioned above.

