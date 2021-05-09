Bootstrap Sign Up Form

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
FlyBuy - A Sign-Up form for an e-commerce website. Just came across the color palette. Wanted to try something using these colors.
FlyBuy is created using Bootstrap 5 and Angular JS 6. I created SVG using the colors mentioned above.
For more designs, check out my other work or go to http://kshitionweb.com/
For work inquiries please contact me at kshitighelani@gmail.com