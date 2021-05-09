Nested Data Table

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
If objects in a data table are particularly complicated, it might make sense to allow the user to view child-level details of a single object row by expanding it vertically.
Learn more here:
https://www.designencyclopedia.io/element/data-table