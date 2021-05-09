Alyssa Stormes

Number Two - 36 Days of Type

Number Two - 36 Days of Type design color pop hand lettering rainbow orange number two illustration black and white mixedmedia numbers typography font design 36daysoftype
For the numbers section of 36 Days of Type I was inspired by old Sesame Street episodes where they would find numbers in everyday kid situations through mixed media motion and video. I applied this same concept, but with illustrated bold numbers within black and white photographs of street scenes (from unsplash) and a rainbow color palette.

