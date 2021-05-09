About you page

Spike Fuchao Yuan

Hey dribbblers, continue on the previous shot. I have been building a portfolio kit in Figma for a while. I would like to share more progress with the community.
A fun fact game shows more about yourself on the site.
File preview on figma: https://www.figma.com/community/file/972840384480282824/Folify-Portfolio-Kit
👉Check out the link here: https://gum.co/DZrSG

Posted on May 9, 2021
