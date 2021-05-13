AR Shakir
Redwhale

Student Dashboard UI

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Student Dashboard UI online course admin interface ui app application web app desktop app dashboard design user ui admin ui admin panel admin theme user dashboard student dashboard personal dashboard dashboard app dashboard ui dashboad dashboard
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,
Today's design is about online class dashboard. I tried to play with graphs and structure of the page. Please share your thoughts about the layout and if you like the design then please like the design and follow me for daily design inspiration.

Looking forward for your feedback.

Follow me on instagram: arshakirpk

Redwhale
Redwhale
Your Next Design
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like