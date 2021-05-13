Student Dashboard UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers,
Today's design is about online class dashboard. I tried to play with graphs and structure of the page. Please share your thoughts about the layout and if you like the design then please like the design and follow me for daily design inspiration.
Looking forward for your feedback.
