ZOOTOCOLLANTS - Kraft stickers coming soon!

ZOOTOCOLLANTS – a pun remixing the french for "animals" and "stickers".

New edition coming soon, stay tuned! This stickers sheet will be printed with some layers in white ink so the kraft paper material will be visible or hidden and used as a color in the palette. You can already buy these stickers in a holographic theme on my Etsy shop! >> www.etsy.com/shop/Koyali

Also check out this project and many more of mine here: https://k-1.ooowww.fb.me/K1Kdesignwww.instagram.com/koya.liwww.deviantart.com/koyakoya

Made with Adobe Illustrator.

