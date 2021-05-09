Hayk G. ✌️

Plan and Pricing

Hayk G. ✌️
Hayk G. ✌️
  • Save
Plan and Pricing pricing plans pricing subscribe wallet cards glass icons glass effect glassmorphism dailyuichallenge dailyui new website web information architecture uidesign uxdesign design ux top100 ui
Plan and Pricing pricing plans pricing subscribe wallet cards glass icons glass effect glassmorphism dailyuichallenge dailyui new website web information architecture uidesign uxdesign design ux top100 ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot.png
  2. -1.png

Contact with me

📩 Gmail
haykgrigoryan1293@gmail.com

💻 Linkedin
https://www.linkedin.com/in/hayk-grigoryan1/

🤩 Like & Subscribe

Hayk G. ✌️
Hayk G. ✌️

More by Hayk G. ✌️

View profile
    • Like