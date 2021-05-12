Personal Dashboard UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbble Family,
Today's design is about personal finance management dashboard. Its a concept dashboard. I tried to play with structure and layout a bit and tried to put some white space and made it little bit clean.
Please share your feedback about this layout and if you like what you see then don't forget to press L & F to like and follow.
Follow me on instagram: arshakirpk
