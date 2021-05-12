Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Personal Dashboard UI Kit

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
dashboard template application webapp desktop app dashboard app finance admin ui user dashboard admin dashboard admin theme dashboard design ui dashboad dashboard ui dashboard
Hello Dribbble Family,
Today's design is about personal finance management dashboard. Its a concept dashboard. I tried to play with structure and layout a bit and tried to put some white space and made it little bit clean.

Please share your feedback about this layout and if you like what you see then don't forget to press L & F to like and follow.

Redwhale
Redwhale
