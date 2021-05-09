Amadeus Stadler

Devlog Cover Illustrations

Here’s a series of cover images I drew up for the bi-weekly devlogs accompanying my BA thesis project that’s due later this year. I think it’s always nice to bring a splash of colour into otherwise more dry and technical content. 😊
Hope you like them!

Posted on May 9, 2021
