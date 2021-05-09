Matheus

Noodle Credit Card App Section

Matheus
Matheus
Hire Me
  • Save
Noodle Credit Card App Section prototype principle app design virtual card creditcard bank card banking bank finance ui app
Noodle Credit Card App Section prototype principle app design virtual card creditcard bank card banking bank finance ui app
Noodle Credit Card App Section prototype principle app design virtual card creditcard bank card banking bank finance ui app
Download color palette
  1. Comp 1_1_1.mp4
  2. IMG_0197.jpeg
  3. IMG_0210.jpeg
  4. IMG_0209.jpeg

A little prototype for noodle credit card settings. made with figma and principle

Matheus
Matheus
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matheus

View profile
    • Like