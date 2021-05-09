Ananya

Ananya
Ananya
App Icon design icon typography branding minimal dailyuichallenge dailyui clean ux ui
An app icon for a music app
Daily UI Challenge
Day : 005 - App icon

Posted on May 9, 2021
Ananya
Ananya

