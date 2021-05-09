AK Design

Profinanca logo design.

Profinanca logo design.
I started from that I have to create something different, something happy, that's not created already, especially with PRO combination, so I decided to combine PRO letters in one, to make initials style design.

It's representing professionalism and joy, so for this time I reached what I wanted.

That's it, thanks!

