36 Days of Type : 8

Ninth embroidery form - Chamba Rumal.

Chamba Rumal is an embroidered handicraft that was promoted under the patronage of the rulers of Chamba Kingdom in Himachal Pradesh. Due to its close relationship with the Pahari painting tradition, the Chamba rumals are also called as ‘paintings in embroidery’.

Traditionally, the Chamba rumals were silk embroidered square pieces of handspun and handwoven unbleached mulmul. In recent years, artisans have been encouraged to reproduce earlier masterpieces in order to sustain the craft.