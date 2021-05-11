Trending designs to inspire you
Piggy 🐷
Character design for the video which was a part of the ‘Dream Huge’ campaign for Best Buy in collaboration with TheLittleLabs.
Full Project Credits:
Client: Best Buy
Agency: Stept Studios
Art and Animation Direction : Aradhana Modi Bejarano
Design: Ira Derenskaya
Animation : Pavelas Laptevas, Elias Velho, Aradhana Modi Bejarano & Pedro Mafra