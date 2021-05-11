Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ira Derenskaya

Piggy

Ira Derenskaya
Ira Derenskaya
Hire Me
  • Save
Piggy landscape windmill butterfly bushes village farm scenery character concept character design animal flat style vector illustration piggy pig
Download color palette

Piggy 🐷
Character design for the video which was a part of the ‘Dream Huge’ campaign for Best Buy in collaboration with TheLittleLabs.

Full Project Credits:
Client: Best Buy
Agency: Stept Studios
Art and Animation Direction : Aradhana Modi Bejarano
Design: Ira Derenskaya
Animation : Pavelas Laptevas, Elias Velho, Aradhana Modi Bejarano & Pedro Mafra

Ira Derenskaya
Ira Derenskaya
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ira Derenskaya

View profile
    • Like