Letter Z Zebras Illustration

Letter Z Zebras Illustration letter pattern art surfacedesign typedesign lettermark z procreate animal illustration type art 36daysoftype zebra animal art lettering
The last letter illustration for 36 Days of Type and I couldn’t pass up the chance to illustrate one of the most beautiful and distinctive wild animals out there!

Toronto based Designer & Illustrator

