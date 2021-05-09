Angel • Mynd Design

Logo Whitebook

Angel • Mynd Design
Angel • Mynd Design
  • Save
Logo Whitebook illustrator graphic design vector icon logo minimal illustration branding flat design
Download color palette

Hi :) I design minimal business logo.

Available for freelance work.
Let's talk about your project, I'm just one click away :)

You can contact me at contact@mynd-design.com
More on my Instagram-

See you :)

Angel • Mynd Design
Angel • Mynd Design

More by Angel • Mynd Design

View profile
    • Like